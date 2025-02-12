Get a £20 voucher with every away shirt purchase

Yes, you read that correctly! With every purchase of our 24/25 Away Shirt, we’ll give you a £20 voucher to use in-store or online.

You can use this voucher to treat yourself or the Saints fan in your life to Southampton FC merchandise. From our Puma King range to memorabilia and Leisure Wear there are lots of options.

To qualify for this offer you will need to purchase a 24/25 Away Shirt between 10am on the 12th February and before midnight on the 28th February.

Online Purchases:

If you have bought the 24/25 Away Shirt online, we will email you a one-time use code in early March. You will then be able to use your individual code online to make purchases. Please enter this code at checkout in-store or online.

In-Store Purchases:

If you buy a 24/25 Away Shirt in-store, we will ask you to scan a QR code at checkout and enter your details. We will then email you the individual code in early March. You will then be able to use this code online to make purchases. Please enter this code at checkout in-store or online.

Terms and conditions apply.

The £20 voucher cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotion or discount. This voucher cannot be redeemed in The Dell, only for use online or in our retail store.

Any shirts purchased before 10am on the 12th February 2025 and after midnight on the 28th February 2025 will not be eligible for the £20 voucher.