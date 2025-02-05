Look out for Retail Changes Coming 10th February

From Monday 10th February, there will be some updates to your retail experience, including new opening hours for the Saints Store and expanded Click and Collect options from The Dell , located on the corner of the Itchen and Northam Stands. Here is everything you need to know:

New Saints Store Opening Times

The Saints Store at St Mary’s Stadium will have adjusted opening hours:

Sunday to Wednesday – CLOSED

Thursday – 12pm to 7pm

Friday – 10am to 4pm

Saturday 10am to 4pm

Matchdays – Open before kickoff and for 30 minutes after the final whistle

Click and Collect: Saints Store and The Dell

To make your shopping experience even easier, we have expanded Click and Collect to the Saints Store and The Dell, which is available 7 days a week:

Saints Store (Matchdays)

Order online before 10am and collect the same day from the Saints Store at St Mary’s Stadium. Simply select Click and Collect from Store at checkout.

The Dell (Non-Matchdays)

We have two slots for click and collect from The Dell. Order online before 12pm and collect the same day from 1pm or order before 3pm and collect the same day from 4pm. Simply select Click and Collect from The Dell at checkout. Please note this service is available during opening hours of The Dell:

Monday – Saturday – 8am to 11pm

Sunday – 10am to 9pm

Shop at The Dell

A selection of Saints retail products will be available to buy in The Dell – simply as at the bar.

Please note that retail returns and exchanges cannot be processed at The Dell and printing services are not available at The Dell.