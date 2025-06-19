End of season in-store only offer.

There hasn't been a better time to shop in-store this season.

If you spend £20 in our store at St Mary's Stadium between now and the end of this month, you can also get a Replica Shirt for the low price of £15. This means more bang for your buck as we enter the new season!

Shop our range of new Puma Training Wear, our collaboration with Art of Football, or browse our large range of souvenirs. Anything from our store qualifies for this deal. If you spend over £20, you can pick up a 24/25 Replica Shirt for £15.

Hurry, this offer ends on the 28th July! Our store is open...

Thursday: 12:00pm - 7:00pm

Friday & Saturday: 10:00am - 4:00pm

Visit here for full opening time details