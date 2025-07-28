Published:
Retail

Get Summer Ready with Saints

Written by
SFC Media
Our latest summer drop features Saints Hawaiian shirts and bucket hats, the perfect essentials for your Summer holiday or festival fit!

Rep Saints this Summer Holiday with our new Hawaiian Range!

Still buzzing from the Oasis reunion, or preparing for an upcoming festival? We've got the perfect clothing range and accessories for those Saints fans partying over summer or hitting the beach.

Fresh products have landed in our Summer Shop, including Hawaiian bucket hats, shorts and shirts. Either buy each item individually, or the whole set to really make a splash!

Also available in the Summer Shop are towels, our Hawaiian water bottle and so much more. Shop online or visit our store at St Mary's Stadium. Opening times here.

