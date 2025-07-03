Past Made Present for 2025/26 – our home kit is here

We’re delighted to announce that our home kit for the 2025/26 season is finally here.

Created by our PUMA, our home shirt is bringing back the classic style of a fan favourite.

The shirt is inspired by the kit worn during the late 70’s, including the 76/77 season, when we were the reigning FA Cup holders and worn by footballing heroes such as Mick Channon, Alan Ball and Bobby Stokes.

The white shirt features two thick red stripes, with two thinner red stripes either side and a white collar. It’s matched with black shorts which have the red panelling down the side and white and red socks.

Past made present

We have reinvented an iconic shirt from our past and the campaign celebrates today’s players within traditional 70’s environments, providing a nod to our history. This is the first time the Men’s First Team’s shirts will feature P&O Cruises on the front, with Starling Bank continuing the Women’s shirts.

Alongside TURF, the creative studio founded by Southampton FC, this project brought together a full creative team including professional photographer, Matt Gordon, AI artist, Sam Finn, stylist, Mollie French, and lighting crew, ANT Technical Services.

Bringing a modern twist, the shirts feature PUMA’s dry-CELL sweat-wicking technology designed to help keep those on the pitch and in the stands dry and comfortable, even on the tensest of matchdays.

Ideal for both game day and everyday wear, all shirts are made from PUMA’s RE:FIBRE recycling technology and contains at least 95% recycled textile waste.

You can now buy shirts in-store and online as well as via our Click and Collect service.

As well as the usual opening times, the club shop will also be open every Sunday from 10am to 4pm throughout July.

Support your local community

This season, you can also support Saints Foundation and the local community when getting kitted out. In store, select yes to add a microdonation to any purchase with Pennies, or tick the box when buying online.

Product Price Adult Shirt £65.00 Junior Shirt £50.00 Infant Kit £45.00 Adult Short £25.00 Junior Short £20.00 Adult Socks £12.00 Junior Socks £12.00

Squad numbers for the 2025/26 season are still to be confirmed so we do not recommend printing your favourite Saints player details just yet.

