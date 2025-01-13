Published:
Ticketing

General sale open for Bournemouth fixture

Written by
SFC Media
CM_Southampton_v_Brentford_042_qi5oeo

Our clash against Bournemouth on Saturday 15th February, 3pm, is now available on general sale.

Following the priority window for Saints Members, tickets for the Bournemouth fixture are now on general sale.

Premier League sell-outs at St Mary's have continued with our Newcastle fixture selling-out over the weekend.Thank you once again for the fantastic support.

To purchase your Bournemouth tickets and avoid disappointment, please click below.

Buy Tickets

