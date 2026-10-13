Published:
Ticketing

Four additional home games now available to Members

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SFC Media
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Saints Members can now secure their ticket for four fixtures over the festive period.

With the festive period fast approaching, Saints supporters have plenty to look forward to at St Mary's, with four more home fixture now available to Members.

From 9.30am, 2026/27 Members can secure their seat for a busy run of matches across December and into the New Year, offering plenty of opportunities to spend the festive season at St Mary's.

For this fixture, all over 18's with a Saints Membership will receive an exclusive £10 discount on their ticket during this window.

Members unlock fixtures first

Not every match is one you can make, but you know the ones you do not want to miss.

A 2026/27 Saints Membership is for those matches. All Membership tiers give you first access to home tickets in a Member exclusive window, plus priority access for away and cup matches. You’ll also receive discounts on selected fixtures across the season, alongside other benefits.

2026/27 Memberships

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