Four additional home games now available to Members

Saints Members can now secure their ticket for four fixtures over the festive period.

With the festive period fast approaching, Saints supporters have plenty to look forward to at St Mary's, with four more home fixture now available to Members.

From 9.30am, 2026/27 Members can secure their seat for a busy run of matches across December and into the New Year, offering plenty of opportunities to spend the festive season at St Mary's.

Saints vs Burnley | Wed 9th December 8pm KO | Adults from £20 Juniors from £10

For this fixture, all over 18's with a Saints Membership will receive an exclusive £10 discount on their ticket during this window.

Saints vs Blackburn Rovers | Sat 19th December 3pm KO | Adults from £35 Juniors from £20

Saints vs West Ham United | Tue 29th December 8.15pm KO | Adults from £35 Juniors from £25

Saints vs Cardiff City | Fri 1st January 3pm KO | Adults from £35 Juniors from £20

Members unlock fixtures first

Not every match is one you can make, but you know the ones you do not want to miss.

A 2026/27 Saints Membership is for those matches. All Membership tiers give you first access to home tickets in a Member exclusive window, plus priority access for away and cup matches. You’ll also receive discounts on selected fixtures across the season, alongside other benefits.

2026/27 Memberships