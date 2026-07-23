Five new numbers confirmed

Five members of the Southampton Men's First Team have had their squad numbers confirmed for the 2026/27 season.

Goalkeeper Daniel Peretz will take the number 1 shirt, following making his move from Bayern Munich permanent earlier this summer.

Leo Scienza will move from 13 to the club's number seven shirt, previously worn by the likes of Matt Le Tissier and Rickie Lambert.

Caspar Jander moves from number 20 to number 8 for the new campaign, whilst our latest summer signing Lewis Dobbin takes number 11.

Finally Academy graduate Cam Bragg will take the number 26 shirt ahead of his first full season as part of the First Team set-up.

The full list of numbers will be confirmed in due course.

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