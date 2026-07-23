Saints unveil 2026/27 third kit inspired by the Bargate

Southampton Football Club is proud to unveil its new third kit for the 2026/27 season, inspired by one of the city's most recognisable landmarks, the Bargate.

The third kit is predominately ivory with red detailing and features a subtle printed pattern through the body. It continues the club's season-long Southampton Made campaign, celebrating the places, people and stories that have shaped Southampton for generations.

Drawing inspiration from the Bargate, a symbol of the city's history and resilience, the design pays tribute to Southampton's heritage while offering a fresh look for the season ahead.

As part of this tribute, the traditional club crest has been replaced with the city's shield, proudly featured on both the shirt and shorts, further strengthening the connection between the club and its home.

Supporters won't have to wait long to see the new strip in action, with the Men's First Team set to wear the third kit during the club's pre-season fixtures in Germany.

The new third kit is available to purchase now online and in-store in men's, women's and junior retail sizing.

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The Southampton Made campaign was conceptualised and produced by TURF, the creative design studio based at St Mary's, with photography from club photographer Matt Watson.