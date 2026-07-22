Watford (A) sales windows begin

Football is back! We start the 2026/27 season travelling to Vicarage Road facing Watford on Sunday 16th August at 1.30pm.

We have received a full allocation of 2,313 tickets. The windows for ticket sales are staggered based on away attendance last season and holding a 2026/27 Season Ticket.

2026/27 Season Ticket holders who have attended 15+ away matches across the 2025/26 season are able to purchase from 9.30am, followed by the other sales windows.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Adults: £36.00

Over 65: £21.00

19-21: £18.00

Under 18: £10.00

Watford (A) Tickets

Digital Tickets moving to the Southampton FC app

For those attending this fixture, you'll receive your tickets digitally in the Southampton FC app. Previously, these have been in the Saints Tickets app. The ticketing experience you know and trust isn't changing – we're simply bringing everything together in one convenient app. All features of the previous app will remain including ticket transfers.

To access your digital tickets, you'll need to log in to the Official Southampton FC app using your MySaints account.

This is the same account you use to purchase tickets, buy from our online store and manage your supporter details.

If it's been a while since you last logged in, now is the perfect time to:

Check you know your MySaints email address.

Reset your password if you've forgotten it.

Make sure your account details are up to date.

Getting everything sorted now means you'll be ready well before the first game of the season.

A detailed step-by-step guide on how to do this can be found below:

Step-by-step Guide

For any other questions on how to do this, you can check out our FAQ page or contact the Ticket Office.

Digital Tickets FAQs

2026/27 Memberships available now

Some moments stay with you forever.

A last-minute winner in front of the Northam, one of our own making their debut in red and white, a derby day against that lot down the road, a night that changes everything.

Not every match is one you can make, but you know the ones you do not want to miss.

A 2026/27 Saints Membership is for those moments. All Membership tiers give you first access to home tickets in a Member exclusive window, plus priority access for away and cup matches. You’ll also receive discounts on selected fixtures across the season, alongside other benefits.

2026/27 Memberships