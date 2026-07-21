First four home matches available to Members

In their first exclusive window of the 2026/27 season, Saints Members can now purchase their ticket for the first four home matches.

From 9.30am, 2026/27 Members can purchase their ticket for the following games:

Southampton vs Stoke City

Football returns to St Mary's for the 2026/27 season as Saints take on Stoke City on Saturday 22nd August at 3pm. Ticket prices start from £30 for Adults and £15 for Juniors.

Stoke City Tickets

Southampton vs Millwall

Saints face Millwall on Saturday 29th August at 3pm. Ticket prices start from £30 for Adults and £15 for Juniors.

Millwall Tickets

Southampton vs Swansea City

Midweek matches return as Saints face The Swans on Tuesday 8th September at 7.45pm. Ticket prices start from £20 for Adults and £10 for Juniors.

Swansea Tickets

Southampton vs Bristol City

The Robins travel to St Mary's to face the Saints on Saturday 12th September at 3pm. Ticket prices start from £30 for Adults and £15 for Juniors.

Bristol City Tickets

Haven't got your Membership yet?

Not every match is one you can make, but you know the ones you do not want to miss.

A 2026/27 Saints Membership is for those matches. All Membership tiers give you first access to home tickets in a Member exclusive window, plus priority access for away and cup matches. You’ll also receive discounts on selected fixtures across the season, alongside other benefits.

Our Membership Plus tiers will provide you with even more value, giving you a free ticket for two matches across the season as well as adults receiving a £10 Saints Store Voucher.

Until Monday 27th July, Saints fans can enjoy early bird pricing across all of our Membership packages.

2026/27 Memberships