Festive four fixtures now on sale to Saints Members

Saints Members' exclusive window to purchase tickets for Chelsea, Spurs, West Ham and Brentford fixtures is now open.

Our next batch of Premier League fixtures are now available to Saints Members.

Tickets can be accessed for the following fixtures in the individual links below:

With St Mary's selling out for every fixture so far this season, a Saints Membership is the best way to treat a Saints supporter or yourself this Christmas time with Premier League tickets.

Activate my Ticket Access

Junior Saints can buy Brentford tickets for £1

Another exclusive benefit for our Junior Saints is a ticket for just £1 for a crucial clash against Brentford in January.

Enjoy our first game of 2025 from the Goals, Kids Zone and Corner areas of St Mary's at the discounted rate.

You can activate this deal, and access to all fixtures, by signing up for a Junior Membership today.

Become a Saint

Saints Members enjoy £5 off Brentford fixture

Saints Members will access early ticket priority to all four fixtures.

You will also enjoy £5 off the Brentford fixture and any Category C games in the season. Join today to secure your ticket at the best price.

Become a Saint

Please note that to purchase tickets for the Tottenham Hotspur fixture, supporters must match following criteria: Be a Saints Members & Junior Members with a booking history since 2021/22 onwards