Fellows excited to bring width to Saints' attack

Tom Fellows is looking forward to stretching Sky Bet Championship defences in Southampton colours after swapping the navy and white stripes of West Bromwich Albion for the red and white of Saints.

Nobody provided more assists in the second tier last season than the 22-year-old right winger, who relishes finding space on the touchline.

Fellows revealed he has already spoken to Will Still about bringing natural width to Saints’ attack, having created 14 league goals for the Baggies last season and scored four of his own.

“I’m looking forward to a new challenge for me at a new club,” he said, after bringing an end to his Albion career that began at Under-10s level.

“If I was ever going to leave West Brom it needed to be a really big opportunity for me, and after speaking to Southampton – the manager, the staff, everybody – it was clear to me the club have big ambitions. I’m looking forward to getting going and hopefully we can be successful.

“He (Still) has a clear way of playing, one that intrigues me and I think will suit my game. It’s definitely exciting. He’s obviously a young manager, hungry, which is important, and I’m looking forward to working with him.

“It was clear to me in the future how he wants to play with wingers, which is important for me, because I like to be out wide.

“Hopefully I can keep progressing, getting assists and obviously adding more goals to my name, which I think is an area of improvement for me. I think the coaches here can help me with that.”

Fellows was on the losing side the last time he played at St Mary’s in a pulsating play-off final second leg on a night when thousands of Saints fans lined the streets outside the ground ahead of kick-off.

“I remember playing them in the play-offs and the stadium was rocking,” he said. “When we were on the coach on the way there all the fans were there and delayed us getting to the stadium!

“It was a really good atmosphere so I’m looking forward to playing in front of them – hopefully the atmosphere is just as good.

“I’m really excited. It’s a new challenge for me, a new environment – new everything. It’s going to be a good test for me, but hopefully I can do the club proud, myself proud and we can do well.”

