Our Official Water Supplier, ETONRIDGE is Match Sponsor for our EFL Championship home fixture against Bristol City.

This Saturday 12th September (3PM), we host Bristol City at St Mary's Stadium, hoping to put an end to their four-game unbeaten run.

There's still time for you to join us for what promises to be another exciting fixture on the south coast:

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As Match Sponsor for the game, ETONRIDGE will take over the half-time entertainment with an exciting competition featuring some of the 500ml PET products that we have available at St Mary's Stadium.

Pure and natural spring water brand, ETONRIDGE Natural Spring Water became our Official Water Supplier in July 2024. As our Official Water Supplier, it's served throughout the stadium's catering outlets on event days at St Mary's Stadium, as well as stocked throughout Staplewood Training Campus as our natural spring water of choice available to players and staff.

You can enjoy ETONRIDGE Natural Spring Water away from St Mary's Stadium by purchasing online via DrinkSupermarket: drinksupermarket.com/brands/etonridge

Save 5% on ALL DrinkSupermarket products using promo code SFC5 at checkout.