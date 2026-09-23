£4,000 won from ‘2UP’, thanks to Midnite

From season tickets to holidays: how Southampton FC fans are spending their £4,000 in winnings from Midnite's '2UP' initiative.

Four fans have revealed how they’re spending the combined £4,000 they’ve won through Midnite’s ‘2UP’ initiative.

Midnite is our Official Training Kit Partner for the 2026/27 season. The UK bookmaker’s season-long ‘2UP’ initiative gives fans at St Mary's Stadium the chance to win big if their team takes a two-goal lead in a home league game (*more info here). If they don't, one thousand pounds is then added to the prize pot after each home league game.

So far this season, our Men's First Team has taken a two-goal lead in every home league fixture, resulting in four Saints fans winning £1,000 each.

Supporter Mel Linter was presented with a £1,000 cheque after a 3-1 win over Stoke City, while Dean Brown won £1,000 following our 5-1 victory against Millwall. Sue Curtis won £1,000 after we beat Swansea City 3-1, ending the Swans’ unbeaten start to the season in the process. Most recently, Jayden Frankling won £1,000 after our 4-1 victory over Bristol City.

With four Southampton supporters now £1,000 richer, Midnite checked in with the winners to find out how they’re putting their prize money to use. From planning ahead for next season to putting the winnings towards a well-earned holiday, the supporters have already found plenty of ways to spend their £1,000.

For Dean Brown, the answer is next season’s season tickets, while Sue Curtis is putting her winnings towards a holiday to Crete with her husband Mike. Other winners are also using their prize money to make plans for the months ahead.

The ‘2UP’ prize pot now stands at £1,000 ahead of our next home league game against Portsmouth on Sunday, 11 October 2026.

Dean Brown, 2UP Winner vs Millwall, said: “I have put the money aside to pay for next season's season tickets for me and my wife.”

Sue Curtis, 2UP Winner vs Swansea City, said: “I am using the money I won towards going on holiday to Crete next year with my husband, Mike.”

Andrew Mook, Midnite’s Head of Brand Marketing, said: “This season Saints have gone 2UP in every home league game, and we’ve already seen four supporters celebrate with a £1,000 win.

“But what we’ve really enjoyed is finding out what the winners are doing with the money. Whether it’s putting it towards next season’s season tickets, booking a holiday or treating themselves, it’s great to know the winnings are making a difference to them.

“That’s exactly what we want our club sponsorships to be about, creating exciting opportunities for loyal supporters and giving them another reason to celebrate alongside their team.

“We’re showing that club sponsorship by Midnite is Built Different.

“We’re not even halfway through the season and we’ve already given out just under £10,000 to supporters across our four sponsored clubs.

“There’s plenty more to come, and we’ll continue to create opportunities for fans to share in

their team’s success throughout the season.”