2UP: Midnite's new initiative for fans

For every home league match of the 2026/27 season, Midnite is offering fans in attendance at St Mary's the chance to win a £1,000 rolling prize pot*.

Following the successful Brace Yourself campaign throughout the 25/26 season, Midnite, our Official Training Kit Partner, is launching another fan-led initiative, 2UP. Similarly to Brace Yourself, this initiative will see £1,000 donated to a prize pot by Midnite for every home league match throughout the 26/27 regular season. This prize pot will be won by a fan in the stadium if Southampton FC go '2UP'*:

£1,000 per home match will be available for Southampton FC fans in attendance at St Mary's Stadium, with a winner being announced if Southampton FC take a two goal lead during the match*

The prize will roll over to the next home league match if Southampton FC don't take a two goal lead, with the funds increasing week by week*

Midnite will match the winning prize pot via a donation to Saints Foundation, as was the case with their Brace Yourself campaign in the 2025/26 season (read more)

Fans in attendance at St Mary’s will be able to enter the competition via QR codes which will be located throughout the home concourse areas, and in the matchday programme. By entering their age, name, and seat number, they will be entered into the draw and be in with a shot of winning the prize pot*.

The new 2UP campaign will begin on Saturday 22nd August, when we welcome Stoke City to St Mary's Stadium for our first home league match of the 2026/27 EFL Championship season.

*Terms & conditions apply. Midnite’s 2UP campaign is open to fans 18+. For full terms and conditions, click here.