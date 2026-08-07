Midnite donates £23,000 to Saints Foundation following last season's 'Brace Yourself'

Midnite, the Official Training Kit Partner of Southampton FC for the 2026/27 season, has donated £23,000 to Saints Foundation following the conclusion of its season-long ‘Brace Yourself’ campaign.

The initiative, which launched during the 2025/26 season, rewarded supporters with a cash prize whenever a Southampton player scored twice in a home league match. The campaign delivered four winners across the season, including a £8,000 winner following Taylor Harwood-Bellis’ double last November.

To mark the donation to Saints Foundation, our Men's First Team Players Jack Stephens, Léo Scienza and Ryan Manning joined participants from the Senior Saints project for a mobility session at Southampton’s training ground, Staplewood Campus.

The Senior Saints project supports people aged over 60 by combining physical exercise with opportunities to socialise, striving to help participants stay active, improve their lifestyle and maintain their independence. Since the project began, 80 per cent of participants reported an increase in their physical activity or reduced feelings of loneliness.

Midnite, the fastest growing sportsbook in the UK, has continually focused on fan-initiatives designed to support supporters and the wider community in Southampton. Throughout the 2025/26 campaign, Midnite funded luxury away travel through the Midnite Express, provided hospitality experiences for fans, and commissioned a commemorative tifo celebrating the 50-year anniversary of Southampton's FA Cup victory.

David Atkins, Senior Saints participant, said: “I've been coming for a few years now and I love it. I lived in France for 10 years before I moved here, so it's a great way for me to meet people and improve my mental health.

"It was wonderful to have the players join us today. I always enjoy being around younger people because they make me feel younger too."

Andrew Mook, Head of Brand Marketing at Midnite, added: "Our partnership with Southampton has always been about more than what happens on the pitch. From day one, we've wanted to create initiatives that reward supporters while also giving something back to the local community.

"Brace Yourself was a brilliant campaign because every time Saints fans won, Saints Foundation benefited too. We're proud to be able to donate £23,000 to support the incredible work they do across Southampton.

"Meeting participants from the Senior Saints project alongside Jack, Léo and Ryan really brought that impact to life. Seeing first-hand how these projects help people stay active, connected and independent shows exactly why supporting the Foundation is so important.

"We'll continue looking for new ways to reward Saints supporters throughout the 2026/27 season.”