Tailor Made Technologies becomes Official Cyber Security and Software Partner

We're pleased to announce Tailor Made Technologies as our Official Cyber Security and Software Partner for the 2026/27 season.

Tailor Made Technologies (TMT) was founded in 1994 and delivers managed IT services, cyber security and communications to businesses across the UK. The partnership will be driven by TMT’s expertise in the information technology space and will see St Mary’s Stadium and the Staplewood Campus receive a number of services, with cyber security and data protection at the heart of the partnership. Its services go far beyond cyber security and data protection alone, and will see Tailor Made Technologies (TMT) become a real support resource for the club in identifying new ways of working across its portfolio of products.

Huw Fielding, our Director of IT, said: “It has been a pleasure working with Tailor Made Technologies so far, and we are excited to expand that partnership this season. Building on the strong foundations we have established over the years, Tailor Made Technologies will play an important role in strengthening our cyber security capabilities, helping us stay ahead of an evolving threat landscape while supporting the Club’s wider technology ambitions.”

Darren Scott-Healey, Chief Executive Officer at Tailor Made Technologies, commented: “As a lifelong Southampton FC supporter, this partnership means a great deal to me personally. We are incredibly proud to become Southampton FC’s Official Cyber Security and Software Partner and look forward to supporting the Club’s ambitions both on and off the pitch.”

Greg Baker, our Chief Revenue Officer, said: “TMT has been involved with the Club for many years as the delivery partner of cyber security products, and we are delighted to now lean on its expertise and strategic vision to support us in the future.”