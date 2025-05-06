Defending data with Tailor Made Technologies and Acronis

We've teamed up with local MSP Tailor Made Technologies and Acronis for data backup and cybersecurity.

Data is critical to us, just as it is to any modern sports organisation. We track not just what’s happening on the pitch, but also important business metrics off the pitch.

To achieve this, we work with Tailor Made Technologies to back up and protect our data using Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud. Here's what happened when Scott Weedon, CTO at Tailor Made Technologies, caught up with our Director of IT, Huw Fielding to talk about all things data protection.

Management of player data at an elite level

“Data provides detailed information about our players, which can help inform injury recovery schedules,” Fielding says. “We use information we collect about players to help us predict the likelihood of an injury reoccurring and to prevent injuries from occurring from overexertion in the first place.”

Using numbers to improve fan experience

“We're always looking to improve our matchday offerings,” Fielding says. “We constantly review data to see where the biggest queues are for kiosks and how we can effectively reduce wait times and improve overall fan experience. We also analyse the performance of our retail store and event spaces, which we’re constantly trying to improve.”

The critical importance of data integrity

“When you have constant events and a brand name that is frequently in the media, there is very little margin for error,” Fielding says.

“All of the areas we track are constantly changing,” says Fielding. “We can't make effective decisions with out-of-date information. We therefore have to ensure our data integrity. Only the relevant personnel can have access to the correct data at any time, whilst making sure it's always accessible.”

A positive relationship: Southampton FC, Tailor Made Technologies and Acronis

We rely on local MSP Tailor Made Technologies to back up and protect our data using Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud. Fielding says, "We have Tailor Made Technologies as local experts in the field supporting and helping our implementation, and we also have backing from Acronis. That combination takes away the stress and headaches of traditional security service implementations.”

“It quickly became clear that the Acronis services would benefit us in the short term but also in the longer term. Having Tailor Made Technologies included in the partnership gives us a managed service, structured onboarding and ongoing technical support that reduces the resource commitment from ourselves! This is an ideal scenario and suits our use case perfectly.”

