P&O Cruises becomes Official Front-of-Shirt Partner

We're proud to announce P&O Cruises as our Official Front-of-Shirt partner, marking a significant new chapter in an already thriving partnership.

Following a successful year as our Official Sleeve Partner and the Title Partner of Saints Foundation, P&O Cruises will now take pride of place on the front of the Men’s First Team’s shirts. They will also feature on the retail range for both Adults and Kids shirts.

P&O Cruises will also remain on the Women’s First Team’s sleeve and continue as the Title Partner of Saints Foundation. This move further cements its commitment to the club, our fans, and the wider Southampton community.

The expanded partnership brings together two organisations rooted in the heart of the city, sharing a deep commitment to enriching local lives. It also reflects a mutual vision to grow stronger together, not just in the sporting and travel industries, but through their ongoing investment in local people and causes.

Southampton Football Club CEO, Phil Parsons said: "P&O Cruises has already become an integral part of the Saints family and we are delighted to extend our partnership with such a fantastic company.

“Having P&O Cruises as our new front of shirt partner is a natural and exciting progression that speaks to the values we both hold dear, pride in our city and a belief in the power of community. I’m really looking forward to building on our relationship even further over the coming years.”

Carnival UK & P&O Cruises president, Paul Ludlow said: “We are delighted to continue to support our home team. Contribution to the local community, regional economy and to the club and its fans is vital and we look forward to a successful season.”

The partnership will continue to offer exclusive benefits and experiences, including cruise offers and giveaways for Southampton FC supporters, match tickets for P&O Cruises guests, meet and greet events with players, and special onboard coaching sessions.