Announcing Asahi UK as our Official Beer Partner

We're pleased to announce that Asahi UK will be our Official Beer Partner, which will see them supply an exciting range of beers at St Mary's Stadium using new, cutting-edge technology and infrastructure.

As part of the agreement Asahi UK’s premium portfolio of beers poured throughout St Mary’s stadium, including the Fan Zones, The Dell, Concourses and Hospitality lounges. Fans will now be able to enjoy Asahi Super Dry, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Meantime Dial Lager and Meantime Anytime IPA, as well as non-alcoholic options.

Furthermore, Asahi UK will be enhancing the fan experience by installing cutting-edge equipment and upgrading the bar facilities at St Marys Stadium.

Greg Baker, Chief Revenue Officer for Southampton Football Club said: “We are delighted to welcome Asahi as our Official Beer Partner. As a globally renowned brand known for its premium quality and innovation, Asahi brings a fresh energy to our matchday experience. Our shared drive for quality and innovation makes this a natural and exciting partnership and one that we believe will significantly enhance the experience for our fans.”

Jerry Shedden, Director of Sales at Asahi UK said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Southampton FC and bringing their fans a premium range of beers. We look forward to contributing to a great match day experience at St Mary’s and supporting Saints in their push to return to the Premier League”