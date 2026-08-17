ETONRIDGE extends partnership as Official Water Supplier

We're pleased to announce the renewal of our partnership with ETONRIDGE, extending the pure and natural water brand's role as the club's Official Water Supplier.

The renewed agreement builds on a successful relationship that has seen ETONRIDGE become an integral part of matchdays and daily operations over the past two seasons.

As Official Water Supplier, ETONRIDGE natural spring water will continue to be available throughout St Mary's Stadium and Staplewood Campus, supporting players, staff, supporters and guests across a range of environments, including hospitality, conferences & events, LEVEL1 and The Dell.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to quality and excellence, with ETONRIDGE delivering a premium product and reliable service across the club's operations.

Greg Baker, our Chief Revenue Officer, said: "We're delighted to extend our partnership with ETONRIDGE and continue working with a brand that has become a valued part of the Southampton Football Club family.

"Over the past two seasons, ETONRIDGE has consistently delivered exceptional quality and service, supporting the club across a wide range of areas. We're proud to be continuing the relationship and look forward to building on our success together."

Simon Prosser, Brand Manager for ETONRIDGE, said: "We’re delighted to continue our partnership with Southampton Football Club. It’s a fantastic opportunity to continue our association with such a historic club, and we’re incredibly pleased to continue supporting Southampton both on and off the pitch.

"We’d like to thank the team at Southampton FC for their continued support and partnership, we look forward to keeping the team and supporters hydrated for the season ahead!"

Supporters can also enjoy ETONRIDGE natural spring water away from St Mary's, with the full range available to purchase online through DrinkSupermarket here.