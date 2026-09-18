ThinkEngine becomes first-ever Digital Partner of LEVEL1 powered by Pepsi Max

We're delighted to announce that ThinkEngine, a leading digital marketing and tech agency based in Hampshire, has become the first-ever Digital Partner of LEVEL1 powered by Pepsi Max.

ThinkEngine is an award-winning B2B digital marketing & tech agency based in Shedfield, Southampton. Having previously enjoyed a partnership with the club throughout the 2024-25 season, we're excited to announce that ThinkEngine has become a Digital Partner of LEVEL1 powered by Pepsi Max. This is the first partnership of its kind since LEVEL1 powered by Pepsi Max opened in October 2025.

LEVEL1 powered by Pepsi Max is a 12,000-square-foot interactive entertainment and activity arena located in the Chapel Stand of St Mary's Stadium. As part of our new partnership, ThinkEngine will work closely with LEVEL1 powered by Pepsi Max to develop a new live scoring solution for exclusive hire events and team building packages. ThinkEngine will also be advertised across Southampton FC's digital channels and on matchdays at St Mary's Stadium.

Greg Baker, our Chief Revenue Officer, commented: "This new partnership is a fantastic new step for LEVEL1 powered by Pepsi Max and Southampton Football Club. We've enjoyed a fantastic relationship with ThinkEngine since 2024. It's great to now be able to utilise their technological expertise for the development of a new live scoring solution in LEVEL1 powered by Pepsi Max. This will add an additional level of competitiveness for our multi-activity bookings."

Ben Michaelis, Managing Director at ThinkEngine, said: "We’re thrilled to build on our relationship with Southampton FC by becoming the first ever Digital Partner of LEVEL1 powered by Pepsi Max. ThinkEngine is proud to have delivered a seamless platform that elevates the competitive experience for exclusive hire and corporate visitors at LEVEL1 powered by Pepsi Max. As a Hampshire-based agency, supporting regional business community engagement through tech and digital innovation is something we’re incredibly passionate about."

Learn more about ThinkEngine on their website: www.thinkengine.co