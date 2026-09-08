Dialling in against The Swans with 8x8

8x8, the supplier of our contact centre system, is confirmed as Match Sponsor for our EFL Championship home match against Swansea City.

This evening (7:45PM), we host Swansea City at St Mary's Stadium for our third home match of the 2026/27 EFL Championship season. The last home match saw a thrilling 5-1 victory over Millwall and there's still time for you to join us for what will hopefully be another exciting fixture on the south coast:

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Our contact centre system supplier, 8x8 will be supporting this evening's fixture as match sponsor. This will see them have a brand presence at St Mary's Stadium, as well as take over the half-time show with a special message from a Saints Legend.

8x8 is well established as one of the world's leading providers of business communication software, including contact centre solutions that utilise the latest technology. Here at Southampton Football Club, their contact centre solution is used by our staff across our ticket office, hospitality team, supporter services amongst other important points of contact across the business, helping us stay connected to our fans.

Find out more about 8x8 on their website: 8x8.com