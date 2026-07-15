Eintracht Braunschweig pre-season friendly on sale now

All fans can now purchase their tickets as Saints travel to Germany to take on Eintracht Braunschweig at Eintracht-Stadion on Friday 24th July at 7pm.

Buy Now

Tickets for this fixture will be available to all fans from 3.30pm on Wednesday 15th July. Tickets for this match will be unallocated, however, please choose whether you would like to be seated or standing.

Ticket Prices are as follows:

Unallocated Seating

Adults: £12

Under 15s: £6

Unallocated Standing