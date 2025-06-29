Edwards tastes U21 EURO glory

Southampton defender Ronnie Edwards was part of England’s victorious UEFA European Under-21 Championship squad, as the Young Lions defended their crown on Saturday night.

Reigning champions from 2023, Lee Carsley’s side went back-to-back with a thrilling 3-2 triumph over Germany after extra time in this year’s final.

England raced into an early two-goal lead, with goals from Player of the Tournament Harvey Elliott and Omari Hutchinson inside the opening 24 minutes, only for Germany to fight back with goals either side of half time to level the scores.

Substitute Jonathan Rowe stooped to head the winner early in extra time to finally see off the Germans, who struck the crossbar in stoppage time at the end of the 90 minutes and at the end of extra time.

Edwards, who has two Under-21 caps to his name, was an unused substitute throughout the competition, as Carsley stuck with Jarell Quansah and Charlie Cresswell as his centre-back partnership.

2025/26 Season Tickets for our Men’s First Team are on sale to all supporters now.

Buy now

With an expanded home fixture list for 2025/26, Season Tickets now offer even greater value, starting from around £20 per match for adults and £4 per match for Under-14s.

Full pricing

Add every Saints fixture to your calendar with the click of a button.

Sync fixtures