Eckert: We're in a good way

A positive Tonda Eckert shed light on new signing Keven Schlotterbeck and a recovering Caspar Jander ahead of Southampton's return to Sky Bet Championship action against Millwall this weekend.

In a press conference dominated by transfer news and speculation with just four days of the summer window remaining, Saints' Head Coach was a relaxed figure as he looked ahead to Saturday's league encounter.

With German centre back Schlotterbeck announced last night, Eckert praised his new arrival and hinted at potential involvement for the defender to hit the ground running at St Mary's

"He brings over 150 games in the Bundesliga, one of the best competitions in Europe. He has captained his club, he captained them last week in their cup game.

"He's left footed, which was important for me to have a left-footed centre-back in the building, good in the air, and I think he's going to help us straight away.

"I think [new signings] always help, every team has an evolution and every summer you need some fresh blood and new faces so I'm very happy to have Keven in the building. The last days of the window are always very busy but I think we are in a good way"

On fellow German Caspar Jander, who is still yet to feature competitively this campaign after suffering an injury in the early weeks of pre-season, Eckert declared that the midfielder's progress is continuing in a positive light despite a recent minor setback.

"We were hoping for [Caspar] to return a little bit quicker, that was the initial plan, it's now taken a little longer as his muscle hadn't reacted too well to his initial training sessions a week ago, but the recent sessions have been good so I am hopeful [for him to return] before the international break."