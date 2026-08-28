Further sales window announced for Portsmouth (H)

Following the initial sales window for our home fixture against Portsmouth, which has seen over half of the available seating sold, we are pleased to confirm that the eligibility criteria for purchasing tickets will now be expanded.

The fixture has seen strong demand since tickets first went on sale, with eligible Members already taking advantage of their priority access to secure their preferred seat. This means that a number of areas of the stadium are now sold out.

With tickets still available in selected areas, we are now extending eligibility requirements.

From 9.30am on Friday 28th August, supporters will be able to purchase tickets if they meet both of the following criteria:

Be a 2026/27 Member

Have previously purchased at least one competitive Southampton FC Men's First Team match between the 2020/21 and 2025/26 seasons.

Portsmouth (H) Tickets

The expanded criteria recognises supporters who have continued to attend Southampton FC Men's First Team matches in recent seasons, while retaining 2026/27 Membership as an important part of the eligibility criteria for this fixture.

We look forward to welcoming supporters to St Mary’s for this season’s south coast derby.