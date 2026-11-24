Tonda Eckert was left frustrated that his Southampton side were unable to turn a dominant first-half showing into three points at Bramall Lane.

Saints took a deserved 10th-minute lead through Lewis Dobbin’s sumptuous finish and enjoyed complete control of the opening period, only to face a rejuvenated Sheffield United team after the interval.

Just as the visitors looked to be holding on for a 1-0 win, Sydie Peck slotted home the equaliser in the final minute of normal time to rescue a point for a home side that applied plenty of second-half pressure.

But the Blades still had Michael Cooper to thank for taking a share of the spoils, as Samuel Edozie was denied by the keeper’s outstretched foot in the fifth minute of stoppage time as Saints were inches away from snatching victory.

“I think it was probably the best first half we’ve played in an away game for a long, long time,” Eckert said. “Absolute control.

“I think when you make six substitutions (from the Derby line-up) you never really know how you come into the game, but the boys have done brilliantly in the first half, with chances to go even further up.

“When you play on a Tuesday night at Sheffield United you know the game is going to change at one point in the second half, that they are probably going to go a little bit more direct to the top line, but I think we had more than enough on transitions in the second half to score a second goal.

“If you don’t score a second one, you have to defend all the way through to the end. Especially away from home, you know there is always that one chance coming, so it’s disappointing.

“We had everything to win it today, so there is some disappointment now straight after the game, but we need to put it to bed and move on.”