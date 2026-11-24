Lewis Dobbin reflected on a frustrating late equaliser as Southampton were held to a 1-1 draw by Sheffield United in the Sky Bet Championship.

The forward opened the scoring with a sweet strike inside the opening 10 minutes at Bramall Lane, only for Sydie Peck to rescue a point for the hosts in the final minute of normal time.

"It's a bit of a bittersweet feeling really. We've worked so hard to come away with the three points and to lose it so late on, it hurts a lot," he said.

The goalscorer acknowledged the challenge of dealing with Sheffield United's second-half pressure but felt Saints had done enough to see the game out.

"These are the games that you've got to really dig deep in and grind it out, and we did that for the majority of it."

Dobbin also reflected on the support of the travelling Saints fans, who sold out the away allocation on Tuesday evening.

"You look at the away end and it's unbelievable, the support they give on a Tuesday night. We owe them a bit more tonight and hopefully we can put it right on Friday."

Attention now turns to Friday's fixture, with Dobbin keen for the squad to put the disappointment behind them and prepare for the next challenge.

Despite the late setback, the forward had a personal highlight to reflect on after opening the scoring with an excellent individual effort, beating his marker before curling into the far corner.

"I always stay out after training and do 20 minutes of finishing. They're the moments we've got to practise because you've got to be ready when you get those opportunities."

However, Dobbin insisted he still has more to give in front of goal.

"It's still a long way from where I want to be and I've got to be a bit more ruthless when I do get in those positions."