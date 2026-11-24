Southampton were held to a point at Bramall Lane, with Lewis Dobbin's early goal cancelled out by a late equaliser from Sydie Peck.

Dobbin's superb curling finish in the 10th minute gave Saints an early lead, but Peck's 90th-minute equaliser meant the points were shared in Sheffield.

Saints defended resolutely through a spell of sustained pressure from the hosts, with Daniel Peretz making a series of saves before Peck's first-time finish finally levelled the game.

Tonda Eckert fielded six changes for a second consecutive game with rotation going to play an important part in what will be three games in six days for the Saints.

Mads Roerslev, Nathan Wood, Welington, Kuryu Matsuki, Lewis Dobbin, and Divin Mubama came into the starting line-up for the trip to Bramall Lane.

Mubama, who sealed Saturday's victory with a goal in stoppage time, was among those to earn a start in Sheffield.

A first start for Roerslev this season (Photos: Matt Watson)

It was a bright start for Saints and they didn't have to wait long for the opening goal at Bramall Lane, taking the lead in the 10th minute.

It began with good work without the ball. Lewis Dobbin pressed Hamza Choudhury and was rewarded with possession.

The attacker then cut inside before curling a superb finish into the top corner to give Southampton the lead.

Saints kept up the pressure, with James Ward-Prowse's corner nodded down by Nathan Wood before Kuryu Matsuki's ambitious volley ended up in the side-netting.

Dobbin opens the scoring for Saints

Sheffield United carved out a good opportunity to level in the 37th minute.

Sydie Peck's corner was delivered to the back post, where an unmarked Mark McGuinness met it but couldn't direct his header on target.

Saints responded with a chance of their own. A swift move saw Dobbin find Welington, whose ball across goal was well blocked and went behind for a corner.

The final chance of the half saw Romelle Donovan pick up possession before his initially dangerous looking shot was comfortably held by Daniel Peretz.

Sheffield United made a bright start to the second half and created a dangerous chance seven minutes after the restart.

Peck delivered a corner that McGuinness nodded towards Patrick Bamford, whose point-blank header flew over the crossbar.

Donovan was instrumental in Sheffield United's next chance, linking up with multiple teammates before finding Jordan Ayew whose header was held by Peretz.

Saints made a triple change at the hour mark, with Divin Mubama, Mads Roerslev and Cameron Bragg making way for Cyle Larin, James Bree and Finn Azaz as the visitors looked to regain the control they enjoyed in the first half.

Downes with possession in midfield

The hosts kept up the pressure with a series of chances, but Saints' defence stood firm as the game entered its final 20 minutes.

A header from Harrison Burrows was the next test the Saints backline had to contend with and Peretz was able to hold well.

Peretz was called back into action not long after when Bamford laid a pass off to Tahith Chong whose good shot was saved remarkably by the Saints shot-stopper.

Eventually though, the pressure told and Sheffield United found the equaliser they were desperately looking for.

Ayew made a tricky run into the box before cutting back to Peck whose first-time finish creeped into the bottom-corner to level the game up.

Sam Edozie had the chance to restore Saints' advantage in the final minute of stoppage time when he ran through on goal, but his effort was kept out by Michael Cooper.

The spoils were shared and it's a quick turnaround for Southampton who host Middlesbrough on Friday 27th November (8pm GMT).

Sheffield United: Cooper, Arblaster (Phillips 69'), Choudhury (McCallum 87'), Cannon (Bamford 46'), Ayew (Sidibe 90'), Donovan, Burrows, Kitching (C), Chong (Campbell 87'), McGuinness, Peck.

Subs not used: A. Davies, Norrington-Davies, Baptiste, Riedewald.

Goals: Peck (90').

Booked: Donovan (6'), Arblaster (47'), Kitching (48').

Southampton: Peretz, Roerslev (Bree 59'), Abbott, Wood, Welington, Downes (C), Bragg (Azaz 59'), Ward-Prowse, Matsuki (Stephens 87'), Dobbin (Edozie 70'), Mubama (Larin 59').

Subs not used: Long, Manning, Fellows, Williams.

Goals: Dobbin (10').

Booked: Roerslev (34'), Larin (61'), Ward-Prowse (74').

Referee: Farai Hallam.

Attendance: 24,519.