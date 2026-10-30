Eckert optimistic "at least one" of key duo will face QPR

Tonda Eckert is hopeful “at least one” of Southampton duo Cyle Larin and Flynn Downes will return from injury to face QPR at St Mary’s on Saturday (3pm GMT).

Both players missed Saints’ impressive 3-2 victory at West Ham last weekend, with Downes also absent for the goalless draw at home to Bolton a fortnight ago.

Speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference at Staplewood on Friday afternoon, Eckert was optimistic on their playing prospects.

“I’m very positive that at least one of the two is going to make it back in the matchday squad tomorrow,” he said.

It’s the second week in a row that Eckert has enjoyed a full week of training with his players ahead of back-to-back away trips to West Brom on Tuesday and Preston next Saturday preceding the November international break.

“It doesn’t happen so often to have a full week,” the head coach continued. “We’ve had this twice now, we’ve got some good sessions in. I’m very happy with the training week. The challenge is to put that on the pitch tomorrow.

“Obviously you do have a look at what comes up (two away games), but at the same time I think what’s important is we focus on tomorrow and we do everything to win that game, whatever it takes.

“Then we have a reset after and see what the rest of the week brings, but there is not going to be any compromise in what we do tomorrow.”