Limited availability remaining for QPR clash

As demand continues to grow off the back of our strong recent form, there is extremely limited availability for this weekend's Championship clash against QPR on Saturday 31st October (3pm KO).

Over 600 tickets have sold within the last 48 hours and with the Northam now sold out, and our Itchen and Kingsland stands not far behind, supporters are encouraged to secure their seat now and be part of the action as Saints look to continue their unbeaten league streak at St Mary's.

Tickets are available from just £30 for Adults and £15 for Juniors.

QPR Tickets

Experience matchday in style with Hospitality

There are still limited places across our lounges for this fixture. From premium dining and pitchside views, to club restaurants and sports bars, there's a Hospitality experience to suit every supporter, every occasion and every budget. Enjoy this fixture in style with friends, family, colleagues or clients.

Prices start from £125 + VAT

QPR Hospitality

Make more of a matchday at LEVEL1

Enhance your matchday experience with our LEVEL1 Matchday Packages, available for both adults and junior supporters.

Arrive 2.5 hours before kick-off and enjoy unlimited access to LEVEL1's activities before the game begins. Matchday Unlimited includes unlimited play and a drink, while Matchday Unlimited Max adds a food item and two extra drinks for the ultimate pre-match experience.



Discounted pricing is available for junior supporters.



Please note: LEVEL1 packages do not include match tickets or Season Tickets.

Learn more