2026/27 Half Season Tickets on sale now

We are pleased to announce a limited number of 2026/27 Half Season Tickets will be available to purchase from 2pm on Thursday 29th October.

There's a reason we keep coming back to St Mary's.

It's the feeling when the team steps out onto the pitch and anything seems possible. When a single moment changes a game and, for a few unforgettable seconds, everyone inside the stadium is united by the same emotion, sharing an experience that stays with them long after the final whistle.

We've already seen plenty of those moments this season. Five goals against Millwall. A memorable night under the lights against Swansea. James Bree's winner against that lot down the road. The goals, the celebrations and the victories that mean more because you were there to witness them.

Because that's what makes football special. You never know which match will produce a moment you'll remember for years to come, but you know there's nowhere better to experience it than at St Mary's.

With half the season still to play, there is everything to play for. More drama. More occasions. More memories waiting to be made.

With a limited number of Half Season Tickets available, secure your seat for the final eleven home matches of the season (beginning with Cardiff City on Friday 1st January 2027). By purchasing a Half Season Ticket, not only will you guarantee your seat, you'll also be taking advantage of great savings compared to purchasing tickets on a match-by-match basis.

Buy a Half Season Ticket

Adults: Starting from £255 in our Corner areas or the equivalent of £23.18 per game.

Under 18s: Starting from £145 in the Flank areas or the equivalent of £13.18 per game.

Under 14s: Starting from £55 in the Kids Zone or the equivalent of £4.36 per game.

Adults Members can upgrade to a Half Season Ticket and receive £15 off Adult, 18-25 and 65 & Over Half Season Tickets.*

Junior Memberships can be upgraded to receive £10 off Under 18s Half Season Tickets.*

A Half Season Ticket also gives you access to a number of benefits already being enjoyed by Season Ticket holders. A full list of these can be found below:

Benefits

Fans will be able to purchase a Half Season Ticket from 2pm on Thursday 29th October.

A split payment option is also available, with the first payment due at purchase and the second on the 1st February. Please note, similarly to Season Tickets, using our split payment plan will incur an administration fee of £15 per transaction to help the club cover its costs.

Hospitality Half Season Tickets

Experience Hospitality your way with our Hospitality Half Season Tickets, now available across all lounges at St Mary’s.

With prices starting from £850 + VAT in the Saints Bar, providing a large saving versus buying on a match-by-match basis, you can enjoy premium dining, exceptional service, and the best seats in the stadium for every remaining home match in the Championship.

Season Ticket holders have the option to upgrade to a Hospitality Half Season Ticket for less as well, enquire with our team today by calling us on 02380 727 768 or email us [email protected] .

Availability remains limited, so ensure you experience what proves to be an exciting second half of the season.

Hospitality

*Available for Memberships purchased prior to Thursday 29th October 2026