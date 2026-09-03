Eckert excited to work with "standout character" Abbott

Tonda Eckert is relishing the opportunity to work with deadline-day signing Zach Abbott, declaring the new Southampton defender “a standout character”.

Abbott arrived on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest having made 12 first-team appearances for the Reds, including six games on last season’s run to the Europa League semi-finals.

The Saints head coach revealed he was drawn as much to the 20-year-old’s character as his high-level experience, even at such a young age.

“I’m very excited. Everyone you talk to in English football must be a standout in terms of his character and the way he applies himself,” Eckert said.

“He’s played a good amount of games last year. He has some experience now in first-team football, and it’s now for us to integrate him into the group and help him to settle in quickly. I’m very happy to have him in the building."

It was a busy end to the transfer window in terms of outgoings, as Taylor Harwood-Bellis completed a permanent move away from St Mary’s, while there were season-long loan deals for Cameron Archer, Yukinari Sugawara and Damion Downs, and Juan Larios had his contract cancelled by mutual consent.

“I think everyone is happy,” Eckert reflected on Saints’ activity in the market. “There are so many conversations, always a couple of question marks towards the end, but I’m happy it’s shut now.

“We have the group, and we’ll take that one forward.”

Saints return home on Tuesday 8th September, as Swansea City visit St Mary's in the Sky Bet Championship (7.45pm BST). Tickets are on general sale now, priced from £20 for Adults and £10 for Under-18s.

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