Downs departs for St. Louis

Damion Downs has joined St. Louis City on loan until the end of the 2027 MLS season.

The USA international returns to his homeland, where the 2026 regular season is due to conclude in November, with the play-offs to be finalised in December.

The MLS will then have a “Sprint Season”, running from February to April, followed by the play-offs in May, meaning Downs will be away for the duration of Saints’ Sky Bet Championship campaign.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of the 2025/26 season on loan at Hamburg in Germany, where he made 12 appearances in the Bundesliga.

We wish Damion well during his time in USA.