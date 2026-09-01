Abbott arrives as Saints seal deadline-day loan deal

Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of young defender Zach Abbott from Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old centre-back has been with the Reds since joining the academy at the age of 11 and made his first-team debut at 18.

Abbott has made 12 senior appearances ahead of the first loan move of his career, including an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley, two Premier League starts and five Europa League starts, as Forest reached the semi-finals last season.

Zach Abbott said: “As soon as I heard Southampton were coming in, I wanted to be here. Since I’ve been young this club has been a massive club. I’ve watched it for so many years in the Premier League, and I think that’s where it deserves to be.

“I want to be a winner, I want to win games as much as I can, and my promise is that I’ll try my best in everything I can do and work hard every single day so that I can be a benefit to the club and myself.”

Group Sporting Director Johannes Spors said: “Zach is a very promising young defender who is hungry to play minutes in the Championship and made it very clear to us that he wants to help us this season.

“He already has good experience of playing high-pressure matches and will be an important addition to our defensive unit. We are excited to see him develop his game with us.”

Saints return home on Tuesday 8th September, as Swansea City visit St Mary's in the Sky Bet Championship (7.45pm BST). Tickets are on general sale now, priced from £20 for Adults and £10 for Under-18s.

Secure your seat