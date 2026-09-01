Abbott: I'll give everything for the badge

Zach Abbott has vowed to “give everything for the badge” after completing a season-long loan move to Southampton on transfer deadline day.

The young Nottingham Forest defender is embarking on his first move away from the Reds, the club he joined at 11 years old and rose through the ranks.

It’s clear where the 20-year-old’s priorities lie as he outlined his desire to help Saints keep as many clean sheets as possible to aid his new club’s promotion ambitions.

“I wanted to see a new culture and see what happens elsewhere, but for me the most important thing is that I can benefit the club,” he said, before describing his qualities as a player.

“I feel like I read the game well, which is important to have as a centre-back – to be able to see what’s in front of you and make sure that you’re in the right positions. I’m composed on the ball, and what I can promise to you is that I’ll always give everything for the badge.

“That’s something that is a non-negotiable for me. No matter what, defending first, clean sheets are my job. That’s what I know we’re all here to do – get clean sheets and win games.

“Blocks, tackles are just some of the things that come with part of the role. As long as I’m working my hardest every single day, hopefully these things will come.”

Abbott made 10 appearances for Forest last season, playing seven games on their run to the Europa League semi-finals, and previously started the club’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City in April 2025.

Whilst many of those have been at right-back, he revealed he sees himself more as a central defender, a view that was reinforced following conversations with Saints head coach Tonda Eckert.

“Yesterday, when things were moving quickly, I got a call from the manager (Eckert),” Abbott continued. “He was super positive, it was a really good chat and he just outlined what he wanted from me – the non-negotiables that he expects of what a Southampton team looks like. We had a chat, and it just made me even more excited.

“I think primarily I will be used as a centre-back. I played a lot last season at right-back for Forest in Europe, which was how the team was set up, but I think those experiences have only helped me become a better centre-back.

“I know there is going to be competition. With any healthy environment there’s always going to be competition, and that’s something I thrive upon. It’s an opportunity I’m not going to take for granted.

“It’s a huge club, the fans are always passionate and that’s really important, because they can drive us on. I’ve been to St Mary’s before and the crowd has been immense. It’s a really tough place to come, so I’m hoping to be on the opposite side of that and enjoy their support.”

Saints return home on Tuesday 8th September, as Swansea City visit St Mary's in the Sky Bet Championship (7.45pm BST). Tickets are on general sale now, priced from £20 for Adults and £10 for Under-18s.

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