Tickets are now available for Southampton’s first game of pre-season as Saints travel to the Silverlake Stadium to take on Eastleigh on Saturday 12th July at 3pm BST.

Buy Tickets

We have received an allocation of 1,784. This will be a combination of seated and standing (Terrace) and will go on sale in the following order…

Tuesday 24th June 2025 – 9.30am - 2025/26 Season Ticket Holders who attended 1+ away matches across the 24/25 season.

Wednesday 25th June 2025 – 9.30am - 2025/26 Season Ticket Holders.

Thursday 26th June 2025 – 9.30am – General Sale.

Ticket Pricing:

Adult (21-64) £17.50

Concession (65+) & Student (Under 21) £12.50

Junior (Under 16) £7.50

Under-17 tickets must be bought with an accompanying adult (over-18).

Tickets are subject to a £1.50 booking fee.

Accessible tickets are at the age relevant price and include a free Personal assistant. This must be registered with SFC prior to the purchase.

All tickets for this match will be PDFs that will be emailed to the lead booker. These can then either be printed or scanned via phone for entrance at Eastleigh.

Other Information:

Tickets can be purchased online, by calling the Ticket Office on 02381 780 780 or by visiting the Ticket Office at St Mary’s.

Tickets are sold subject to the Ticketing Terms & Conditions and the Club’s Ticketing Policy.

Tickets are non-transferable and must be purchased against the Supporter Number of the supporter attending the fixture.

Qualifying away match credits cannot be transferred between Supporter Numbers.

Anyone found to be selling their tickets will have a block applied to their account, the length of which will be at the discretion of the club.

Please note, as this match is a friendly, it will not count towards any criteria for league matches during the 2025/26 season

