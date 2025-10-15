Duo help Republic of Ireland to important win

October's international action came to a close on Tuesday night with Ryan Manning and Finn Azaz helping the Republic of Ireland to an important win over Armenia in Dublin.

Both named in the starting eleven, Manning and Azaz lasted the full 90 minutes at the Aviva Stadium in a tense World Cup qualifying encounter.

Goalless at the break, the hosts were handed a boost when Tigran Barseghyan was dismissed after aiming a headbutt at Azaz, leaving Armenia down to 10 men for the best part of 40 minutes.

Staring a disappointing draw in the face, Evan Ferguson popped up 20 minutes from time to convert Will Smallbone's cross, moving Ireland up to third in Group F, a point behind Hungary with two games remaining.

Azaz played the full 90 minutes on Tuesday night

In a contrasting result, another bright Shea Charles performance couldn't stop Northern Ireland falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Germany on Monday night.

Michael O'Neill's side couldn't build on their win over Slovakia but remain well-placed in Group A, three points behind Slovakia in second.

The only other Saints player who saw action this week was youngster Jay Robinson, who came off the bench for England Under-19s in a thumping 7-0 win over Wales in Spain.

All of Saints' internationals will now return to Staplewood ahead of Saturday's Championship clash with Swansea at St Mary's.

