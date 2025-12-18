Published:
Doncaster (A) FA Cup sales windows begins

Saints take on Doncaster Rovers at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday 10th January at 3pm, in the third round of the FA Cup. We have received a maximum allocation of 3,000 tickets.

The windows for ticket sales are staggered based on away attendance last season and this season and holding a 2025/26 Season Ticket.

2025/26 Season Ticket holders who have attended 12+ away matches across the 2024/25 or 2025/26 season are able to purchase from 9.30am, followed by the other sales windows.

All information on this fixture can be found here, including a link to purchase:

Doncaster FA Cup Tickets

