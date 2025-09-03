Date set for Anfield trip

Southampton’s trip to Anfield in the Carabao Cup third round has been confirmed for Tuesday 23rd September (kick-off 8pm BST).

The tie against the reigning Premier League champions will be screened live on Sky Sports Football and ITV.

Saints have been allocated up to 4,700 tickets, subject to demand, with full pricing and information available here.

Liverpool vs Saints tickets

Memberships are available now at just £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors. Get early ticket access, discounts across the club and more!

Become a Saint