Club statement: Will Still

Southampton Football Club can confirm that we have this evening parted ways with Men’s First Team Manager Will Still.

Rubén Martinez, Clément Lemaitre and Carl Martin have also left their positions at the club.

Men’s Under-21s Head Coach Tonda Eckert will take charge of the team on an interim basis.

Group Technical Director Johannes Spors said: “Will is a great person who gave everything to try and improve performances and results.

“Ultimately that process has taken longer than any of us would have liked. By making a change now we believe it gives us the best chance of turning things around this season and climbing back up the league table.

“I would like to thank Will, Rubén, Clément and Carl for their efforts and wish them well for the future.”