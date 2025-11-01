Adam Armstrong gave an honest reflection on Southampton's Sky Bet Championship defeat to Preston at St Mary's Stadium.

Preston got their opener on 38 minutes, adding a decisive second in stoppage time, as Saints fell to their fifth league defeat of the season.

"It's not good enough," said Armstrong, "I think we've said that the past couple of weeks. It's on us on the pitch to do better. I think we had control of possession first off but as soon as they scored it was a weak goal that we conceded and I think second half we're just chasing the goal and got punished on the counter attack.

"As I've touched on we have to be a lot, lot better in those situations. Whether it's thinking outside the box and putting our bodies on the line. The strikers running back to win the ball. I think we're not quite getting the balance yet and we have to stick together to get through this period.

"It's frustrating because we see it in training every day and the quality we've got, we have to put it on the pitch. It's as simple as that. That's what we work hard for, to do that, but at the minute we're not good enough.

"We need to be better. We have to gel the group together. We have to keep going, which we are, and hopefully things turn around. It simply wasn't good enough. We have to go into the next game and be a lot, lot better."