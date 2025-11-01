Southampton suffered another disappointing afternoon at St Mary’s as they were beaten 2-0 by Preston North End.

Saints came into the game in search of a second home win of the Championship season, but a goal late in the first half from Lewis Dobbin and another deep into added time at the end of the game from Mads Frøkjær-Jensen gave the visitors the points.

Manager Will Still faced various selection challenges ahead of the fixture, with a number of enforced absences, as Shea Charles and Cam Archer joined Ross Stewart and Elias Jelert on the list of injured players following last week’s game against Blackburn, with Sam Edozie also out with an ankle problem that prevented a potential return to the squad.

There was at least good news that Flynn Downes overcame a knee issue to return to the starting line-up, while fellow midfielder Caspar Jander came back in after illness.

Flynn Downes returned to the team as one of three changes from Blackburn (Photo: Chris Moorhouse)

The other change from the side that faced Blackburn was Taylor Harwood-Bellis replacing Joshua Quarshie. On the bench, there were returns to the squad for both Joe Aribo and Kuryu Matsui, with teenage striker Nick Oyekunle also named among the subs following his fantastic run with the Under-18s.

Saints started the game far more brightly than the weather that loomed over St Mary’s, as the heavens opened shortly after kick off. Their first real threat of the afternoon came from a bursting Léo Scienza run from inside his own half, beating a couple of players and finding Ryan Manning to his left. Manning’s cross was a good one into Adam Armstrong, who controlled it under pressure from Liam Lindsay, with a big appeal that the ball hit the Preston defender’s out-stretched hand, but nothing was given by the officials.

Soon after, another Manning delivery caused havoc, this time from a free kick on the left, with the ball spinning through to Ronnie Edwards at the back post. He controlled it and tried to pick out Downes with a low pass across the face of goal, but a Preston foot diverted the ball behind just before he could sweep home.

Manning’s left foot looked a good source of opportunity for Saints, and he had another chance to deliver midway through the half with a free kick on the right side about 25 yards out after Sceinza had been fouled. The result was another wicked delivery, but it whipped just in between the on-rushing Saints attackers and the far post, skidding narrowly wide.

Ryan Manning created a couple of chances for Saints in the first half (Photo: Chris Moorhouse)

As the half wore on, it was the hosts who continued to look the biggest threat, and they came close on 26 minutes when Jander drove forwards and found Scienza, who cut inside the area onto his right foot and bent a shot towards the far corner that Preston keeper Daniel Iversen tipped round the post.

Although still goalless, Saints were in control of the game, but it was a precarious situation and the visitors finally showed signs of a threat on 37 minutes when Alfie Devine slipped a pass into Dobbin, who fired over from a central position 20 yards out.

A reprieve for Saints, but there was no such luck a minute later when the same two players combined to give Preston the lead.

Devine’s low ball from the right wasn’t cleared as it flashed across the face of goal and, although Alex McCarthy kept out Dobbin’s first effort, the striker was able to force the ball over the line at the second attempt to put Preston ahead.

The goal separated the teams at half time, with Still making two changes at the break, as Tom Fellows and Jay Robinson were sent on in place of Edwards and Finn Azaz, prompting a shift to four at the back.

Robinson was into the thick of the action immediately, finding space 20 yards out and striking a fierce shot that was well blocked by Lindsay.

Fellows was soon involved as well, winning a free kick 30 yards out that Manning whipped over the crossbar by a yard or two.

Later in the half, Manning saw a shot from inside the box well blocked, as the Preston defence continued to frustrate the home side.

They did so again on 70 minutes when it looked like Saints might finally have broken through, as Jander’s wonderful strike from just inside the corner of the area looked destined for the far top corner, only for Iversen to somehow tip it onto the bar.

Caspar Jander went close to equalising for Saints in the second half (Photo: Chris Moorhouse)

Still then made another change, sending an additional forward into the mix as he replaced Downes with Damion Downs.

Preston almost put the result beyond doubt with ten minutes left as substitute Stefán Thórdarson unleashed a shot from 18 yards on the break, but it flew narrowly wide.

A final two changes followed for Saints, as youngster Oyekunle was sent on for his senior debut, while Aribo also came on for his first appearance of the season, with Mads Roerslev and Jander being taken off.

There was to be no late rally, however, and Preston finished the game off deep into added time when substitute Frøkjær-Jensen swept home to finish off a counter attack.

Southampton: McCarthy, Roerslev (Oyekunle 86), Edwards (Fellows 46), Wood, Harwood-Bellis, Manning, Downes (Downs 72), Jander (Aribo 86), Azaz (Robinson 46), Scienza, Armstrong (captain).

Unused substitutes: Bazunu, Quarshie, Stephens, Matsuki.

Booked: Manning.

Preston: Iversen, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Offiah, Whiteman (captain), Armstrong (Mawene 90+1), Small (Thórdarson 79), Devine (Lewis 79), Dobbin (Frøkjær-Jensen 62), Osmajić (Smith 62).

Unused substitutes: Walton, Nolan, Wilson.

Goals: Dobbin (38’), Frøkjær-Jensen (90'+4).

Booked: Armstrong, Small, Offiah.

Referee: Matthew Donohue.

Attendance: 27,233.