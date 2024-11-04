Published:
Chelsea tickets now on general sale

SFC Media
A limited number of tickets are available on general sale for our Premier League fixture against Chelsea on Wednesday 4th December, 7.30pm.

The final tickets are now on general sale for the match against Chelsea.

With high demand for fixtures this season, the best way to secure your seats at St Mary's is by becoming a Saints Member.

Activate your early ticket priority for our other three festive fixtures coming up against Tottenham Hotspur*, West Ham and Brentford.

Saints Members will also enjoy exclusive benefits, such as £5 off and Junior Saints for just £1 for the fixture against Brentford.

*subject to booking history conditions, found here.

