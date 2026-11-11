Published:
Ticketing

Cardiff City (A) sales windows begin

Written by
SFC Media
2023-24/Other/Stadiums/Cardiff_City_Stadium_Day_yxcwit

Saints take on Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday 12th December at 3pm.

We have received a full allocation of 3,219 tickets. The windows for ticket sales are staggered based on away attendance last season and holding a 2026/27 Season Ticket.

2026/27 Season Ticket holders who have attended 10+ away matches across the 2025/26 and 2026/27 season are able to purchase from 9.30am, followed by the other sales windows.

Cardiff City (A) Tickets

Ticket Prices

General Tickets

  • Adult: £32.00

  • Over 60: £24.00

  • 16 – 21: £20.50

  • Under 16: £16.00

Wheelchair Access Prices

  • Adult: £27.00

  • Over 60: £20.00

  • 16 – 21: £16.50

  • Under 16: £12.00

If tickets are sold on the day of the match, prices will increase.

Related

2026-27/Miscellaneous/CM_Southampton_v_Swansea_City_151_lv9ufp

Additional sales window for Middlesbrough (H)

Ticketing
Migration/50873045476

Wolves (A) sales windows begin

Ticketing