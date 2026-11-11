Published:
Cardiff City (A) sales windows begin
Saints take on Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday 12th December at 3pm.
We have received a full allocation of 3,219 tickets. The windows for ticket sales are staggered based on away attendance last season and holding a 2026/27 Season Ticket.
2026/27 Season Ticket holders who have attended 10+ away matches across the 2025/26 and 2026/27 season are able to purchase from 9.30am, followed by the other sales windows.
Cardiff City (A) Tickets
Ticket Prices
General Tickets
Adult: £32.00
Over 60: £24.00
16 – 21: £20.50
Under 16: £16.00
Wheelchair Access Prices
Adult: £27.00
Over 60: £20.00
16 – 21: £16.50
Under 16: £12.00
If tickets are sold on the day of the match, prices will increase.