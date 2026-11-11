Cardiff City (A) sales windows begin

Saints take on Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday 12th December at 3pm.

We have received a full allocation of 3,219 tickets. The windows for ticket sales are staggered based on away attendance last season and holding a 2026/27 Season Ticket.

2026/27 Season Ticket holders who have attended 10+ away matches across the 2025/26 and 2026/27 season are able to purchase from 9.30am, followed by the other sales windows.

Cardiff City (A) Tickets

Ticket Prices

General Tickets

Adult: £32.00

Over 60: £24.00

16 – 21: £20.50

Under 16: £16.00

Wheelchair Access Prices

Adult: £27.00

Over 60: £20.00

16 – 21: £16.50

Under 16: £12.00

If tickets are sold on the day of the match, prices will increase.