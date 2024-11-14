Published:
Carabao Cup tickets for Liverpool fixture now on general sale
Saints will face Liverpool in the Quarter Final of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday 18th December, 8pm KO.
Arne Slot's men are next up for Saints as they battle for a place in the last four of the Carabao Cup.
Tickets are now on general sale for this fixture.
Adults are priced at £32.50 and under-18's just £12.50.
Please note that to purchase Liverpool tickets, supporters must have a booking history since 2021/22 onwards, with games excluding Liverpool. Any supporting seen to be supporting Liverpool will not be granted access.
