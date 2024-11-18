Published:
Ticketing

Boxing Day fixture now on general sale

Written by
SFC Media
Saints face West Ham at St Mary's on the 26th December, 3pm, and a limited number of tickets are now available on general sale.

St Mary's has sold-out every Premier League fixture this season and this festive fixture is expected to be no different.

The general sale window for this game is now open. Book today to avoid disappointment.

