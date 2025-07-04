Become a Saint today with Junior Memberships

Young fans are taking over at St Mary’s with our new Junior membership. We’ve created something just for you.

Whether you’re shouting from the stands or cheering at home, the Junior Membership is the perfect way for young fans to get closer to the club they love.

Become a Saint

Junior Membership Benefits

For the 2025/26 season, we’ve packed our Junior Membership full of exciting benefits to make sure you feel part of the Saints family all season long.

Priority window to purchase tickets for home, away league and cup matches. *

10% Discount on week-long soccer schools

£5 tickets for Cat C fixtures

Exclusive experiences across the season

Access to special offers throughout the season

And all of this for an early bird price of just £15. But be quick as this offer is only for the first week.

*Some fixtures will require a previous booking history in addition to your Saints Membership - this information can be found on the relevant fixture's ticket information page.

Check out our other Membership tiers below.

25/26 Memberships